December 4, 1954 - June 23, 2019 Charles Raymond Parrish Jr., 64, of King, NC, went to be with the Lord on June 23rd, 2019. He was born on December 4th, 1954, in Forsyth County, NC to Charles Raymond Parrish Sr. and Peggy Longbottom Parrish and was the oldest of four children. After graduating from North Forsyth High School, he continued his education at the University of North Carolina-Asheville, graduating with a BA degree in Political Science. After college he worked many years for Edman & Salem Electric in the manufacturing plants at R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company and then at Lowe's Hardware until retiring in 2017. Charles lived a life full of incredible experiences and everyone he met became a friend for life. He was generous and caring and would go out of his way to help anyone needing his assistance. He thoroughly enjoyed reliving his journey through life with others via the many tales he had accumulated over his lifespan. He is survived by his sister, Bonnie Parrish of Winston-Salem, NC; brother, Ron Parrish of Yadkinville, NC and his daughter, Emily Parrish of Portland, OR; sister Tammy (Walter) Parrish Johnson of Huntsville, TX and their children, Trista (Joe) Cotton, Taylor Johnson, and Walter "CJ" Johnson all of Huntsville, TX. He is also survived by special friend, Donna Vernon of Clemmons, NC and her children and grandchildren, especially Sunnie. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Rd.

Tags

Load entries