April 24, 1928 - December 5, 2019 Hewey James Parrish, 91, of Kernersville passed away peacefully Thursday December 5, 2019. The family will greet friends from 2:30PM to 5:00PM Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service. A native of Kernersville, NC, Hewey was the husband of 70 years to Joetta Libby Parrish and the son of the late James Vernon Parrish and Era Stack Parrish. Hewey lived and pastored in Yadkin County before returning home to Kernersville. He retired from Western Electric after 36 years of service. Survivors include his wife, Joetta of the home; two daughters; two sons; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and extended loved ones. In addition to his parents, Hewey was preceded in death by his two brothers. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Branon Friends Meeting or to Kernersville Friends Meeting. A memorial service to celebrate Hewey's life will be scheduled at a later date. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
