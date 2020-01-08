March 17, 1950 - January 6, 2020 Mrs. Carlene Cornett Parrish, 69, of Advance, died on January 6, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center due to a second large hemorrhagic stroke nearly five years after her initial stroke in February 2015. She was born March 17, 1950 in Harlan, KY and grew up there. She was saved at a young age due to her belief in Jesus as the one and only Son of the one God, and that He died a substitutionary death for humankind's sins. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Parrish, of 48 years and son, Jason Paul Parrish of Virginia. She and Ronald met in Washington, DC while both were working for the FBI. After marriage, they lived in the Baltimore, MD area, New Jersey and Oklahoma before moving to Advance, NC. She maintained friendships from everywhere she lived. After marriage she became a full-time homemaker. Her joy in life was creating and maintaining an exceptional home for Ronald and Jason. Additionally, she is survived by her 98-year-old mother, Magdalene Cornett of KY; two sisters, Betty Guyer (Lloyd) of PA and Mossie Cima of KY; a brother, Bobby Ray Cornett (Trish) of KY; a sister-in-law, Dawn Swearingin of NM and brother-in-law, Lynn Parrish of NC. She was preceded in death by her father, Dillard Cornett; three brothers, Ralph, Millard and Howard S. Cornett, and two sisters Opal Cornett and Mary Crider. Surviving also are several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, January 10, 2020 at Fork Baptist Church, 3140 US Hwy. 64 E, Mocksville, NC with Pastor Robert Garrett officiating. Burial will follow at Fork Baptist. Church members and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
Breaking
Parrish, Carlene Cornett
To plant a tree in memory of Carlene Parrish as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately