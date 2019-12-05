October 2, 1946 - November 23, 2019 Mrs. Brenda Joyce Bonham Parks, 73, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Brenda was born on October 2, 1946, to Coy Paul Bonham and Mary Griffith Bonham. She spent her entire professional career in the medical field and worked at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for more than fifteen years. Brenda had a servant's heart and she was always willing to help anyone in need. She was an incredible cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. Brenda adored her grandchildren. She loved being a grandmother and spoiling her grandchildren was her favorite thing to do. She was preceded in death by her father. In addition to her mother, Brenda is survived by her husband, Stephen "Steve" Parks; two sons, Robert Couch III (Kim) and Christopher Couch; five grandchildren, Spencer, Ethan, Lucas, Noah, and Adam; and one brother, Ted Bonham (Diane). A memorial service for Brenda will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Brenda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Cancer Center. Please send memorials to Wake Forest Baptist Health, Attention: Office of Philanthropy and Alumni Relations, P.O. Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
