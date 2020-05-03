Parks, Brenda Carol Chatman August 25, 1953 - April 30, 2020 Mrs. Brenda Carol Chatman Parks, 66, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was born August 25, 1953 in Rockingham County, the daughter of James and Lavalla Flynt Chatman. Brenda worked for many years in administrative work doing various forms of accounting from payables to receivables, however, her favorite jobs were being a wife, mom, and most importantly a grandma. She loved her family more than life itself and would do anything to make them happy. The love she had for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was just as strong and she would often spend quiet time in thoughts and prayers. She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ronnie Chatman and an infant sister, Janet Chatman. She is survived by her husband, Kent Parks; her sons, J.R. (Amy) Shore, Jody (Amanda) Shore, Allan (Molly) Parks and Brian Parks; her grandchildren, Jordon Shore, Juleigh Shore, Hannah Shore, Emma Shore, Bailey Parks, Kyleigh Parks, Addison Parks, Macie Shore, Madilyn Shore and Savannah Parks; numerous nieces, nephews and friends who loved her very much. The family will have a private graveside service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
