August 7, 1944 - August 2, 2019 Mr. Walter "Walt" Cecil Parker passed away Friday evening August 2, 2019 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. Walt was born on August 7, 1944 in Harnett County, to the late Sir Walter Parker and Addie Pearl Johnson Parker. He graduated from Meadow High School in Benson, NC in 1962. Walt had a passion for building and owned his own company, Parko Grading and Construction. He enjoyed camping in the mountains with his family. Walt loved people and would do anything for others. He was preceded in death by brothers Ottis Edward Parker and Curtis Dale Parker; sister, Mealie Corene Parker; and nephew Brian McCray. Walt is survived by wife Carol Williford Parker; daughter Joanne Creed and fiancé Jody Holbrook; grand-daughter Lauren Creed; sister Mavene McCray (Fred); nephews Ashley McCray (Donna) and Rickey Parker; niece Jan Coffin (Mark); great nieces Turner and Kyndall McCray; and sister in law Betty Parker. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Pat Williford officiating. Burial will follow at Lee Johnson Cemetery in Dunn, NC. The family will receive friends from 10:45 until 11:45 am Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society 7027 Albert Pick Rd, Greensboro, NC 27409. The family would like to give a special thank you to Chuck Cook and all the staff at their family practice, as well as to the Dr.'s and staff Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Palliative care, Carolina Pain Institute, Piedmont Radiation, and Novant Oncology Specialist. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes, Inc. 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
