September 18, 1921 - February 6, 2020 Sara Anne Eley Parker, 98, of Germanton, passed peacefully from death to life eternal on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born in Heard County, Georgia on September 18, 1921 to William Elem Eley and Carrie Prince Eley. She was their fourth and youngest child, born on the 10th birthday of her sister, Ila. She was married for 42 years to Clay L. Parker, formerly of Elkin, N.C. whom she met while he was in the Army, stationed at Ft. Benning, Georgia. They married in 1946, and moved from Hogansville, GA to Winston-Salem in 1956. She was a homemaker, and later a bookkeeper for Colonial Furniture Store in Winston-Salem. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Stanleyville in Winston-Salem, N.C. where she was a faithful member of the Sanctuary Choir, the Women's Missionary Union, a Sunday School Teacher, and served as Director of the Homebound Ministry for 20+ years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Ila E. Chambers, her brothers Rev. W. L. Eley, and Awbrey Eley, and nephews Rev. Dr. Zane D. Chambers and Rev. Jerry E. Eley. She is survived by her two children, Patti Parker Bowden (David) and Kendall L. Parker (Christie) of Germanton, seven wonderful grandchildren and spouses, and ten cherished great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church Stanleyville with Rev. T Welch and Rev. Eddie Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow at Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church in Germanton, N.C. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at FBC Stanleyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Stanleyville, 851 Ziglar Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27105, or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
Parker, Sara Anne Eley
To send flowers to the family of Sara Parker, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 10
Visitation
Monday, February 10, 2020
2:00PM-2:45PM
2:00PM-2:45PM
First Baptist Church of Stanleyville
851 Ziglar Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
851 Ziglar Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Guaranteed delivery before Sara's Visitation begins.
Feb 10
Funeral Service
Monday, February 10, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
First Baptist Church of Stanleyville
851 Ziglar Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
851 Ziglar Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Guaranteed delivery before Sara's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately