July 25, 1955 - September 27, 2019 Patti Louise Kirkman Parker, age 64, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Accordius Health in Clemmons, NC, after a lengthy battle with Dementia. She was born on July 25, 1955, in Greensboro, NC to Alvis London and Doris (Aldridge) Kirkman. She was a Criminal Justice graduate of Guilford Technical Community College. Patti was a force of nature. She was a free spirit and an avid Harley-Davidson rider. She was known by many for her passion for cooking and would often spend her days in the kitchen experimenting and creating new recipes. Patti was a loyal friend and a beloved mother. She is preceded in death by her son Paul James Wilson III and her sister Brenda Templeton. She is survived by her son Dylan Parker, his wife Brittney, grandchildren Kailey and Zoey Parker, her sister Devon Yow, and her life partner Phil Orr. The family will have a private memorial service. Salem Funerals & Cremations 120 s. Main St. W-S NC, 27101
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately