Kenneth William Parker, 82, of Advance, NC, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019. Ken was born April 29, 1937 to the late William Lawrence and Stella (Reid) Parker in Yadkin County, NC, the oldest of 3 children. He graduated from High Point University in 1961, where he met and married Katie (Sprinkle), mother of his two children. Ken enjoyed a long and ambitious career in stock brokerage and construction contracting. He cherished spending time with his family. He was a devoted Christian and lived his life with integrity and fairness. Ken is survived by his two children; daughter, Deborah (Jim) Morgan; son, Kent (Tamara) Parker; sister Gaye (Johnny) East; brother Phil (Brenda) Parker; 3 grandchildren, Will (Lindsey) Morgan, Evan Parker, Isaac Parker; 1 great-grandchild, Henry Morgan. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 15 at 2:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home (Reynolda Chapel), Winston-Salem NC. Ken will be laid to rest at Crestview Memorial Park, Rural Hall, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com.
