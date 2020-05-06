Esther Pegg Parker died peacefully at Hospice of Randolph on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the age of 95 after several years of declining health. She was born on July 31, 1924 in Guilford County, the second of six children of William Wesley Pegg Sr. and Annie Lee Pegg. She graduated from Colfax High School and Brevard College and then attended NC Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1946. She worked as a registered nurse for Stokes Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Stokes County Health Department after moving to Stokes County in 1956. In 1970 Esther received a BS in library science from Appalachian State University and served as librarian in the Stokes County School System until retiring in 1981 as librarian at Francisco and Nancy Reynolds Elementary Schools. After retirement, she was able to fulfill a lifetime dream of camping and traveling with her husband. In 1999 she and her husband moved from Westfield to Hamlet to be near their daughter and grandchildren. Esther was an active member of Francisco Presbyterian Church and Second Baptist Church of Hamlet, NC. Her family was always her first love and she took great care of everyone. Esther was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Clinton Enoch Parker, who passed in 2015, and one son, Clinton Wesley Parker, who passed in 1963. She is survived by one son, David Furman Parker of Westfield, and one daughter, Karen Parker Weatherly of Asheboro. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Paul Weatherly and Neil Weatherly, and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at a later date followed by interment in the Francisco Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Francisco Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund in care of Bob Cooke, 1719 Frans Road, Westfield, NC 27053.
