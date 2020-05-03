Parker, Ernest Franklin March 8, 1925 - April 26, 2020 Mr. Ernest Franklin Parker, Sr., 95, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, surrounded by his family. Mr. Parker was born on March 8, 1925 in Forsyth County to Curtis and Sadie Parker. He grew up in Winston-Salem, attending Mineral Springs and Hanes High Schools. Mr. Parker served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II on a B-17 bomber with the 95th Bomb Group of the Eighth Air Force, flying 33 missions over Germany and other occupied areas of Europe. At the end of the war, Mr. Parker returned to Winston-Salem and his wife, Polly. Mr. Parker established a fresh pie bakery, Parker Pie Company. Over the years, the bakery transitioned to ready-to-bake frozen pies, frozen fruit production and general food distribution. Mr. Parker contributed heavily to the development of the fruit and agriculture industry in North Carolina, as a pioneer in frozen food production, and development of the apple, sweet potato, and blueberry industries. Mr. Parker was a dedicated Mason for most of his life and actively participated in the Masonic Lodge of Clemmons, North Carolina until age and health interfered. In the latter years of his life after the death of his beloved wife, Polly, in 2015, Mr. Parker lived at Bermuda Village Retirement Home in Davie County, where he developed many close friendships. He remained dedicated to his family throughout his life. Mr. Parker is survived by his daughter, Diane Parker Wright and husband, Ray; son, Ernest Parker, Jr.; 6 grandchildren, Kevin Wright, Shannon Santee Kelly, Allison Graham, Ryan Parker, Elysha Strickland, and Sally Parker Nobling; 13 great-grandchildren, Morgan Wright, Ashleigh Wright, Taylor Wright, Connor Santee, Grayson Santee, Stella Graham, Joseph Graham, Iella Parker, Isaac Parker, Clay Lavasseur, Ethan Collins, Holden Blackburn, Grayson Blackburn and step-great-grandson, Chandler Kelly. Mr. Parker was expecting his 14th great-grandchild, Parker Ann Nobling in August. A private graveside service will be held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that donations be made to the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, 175 Bourne Ave., Pooler, Georgia 31322. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mr. Parker. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Kernersville native Madison Bailey heads to 'Outer Banks ' for hit Netflix show
-
Thousands of students have not logged on for e-learning, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools say
-
Brothers born in Winston-Salem have a hit with 'Outer Banks'
-
Children as young as 9 involved in thefts of 46 cars from Forsyth dealerships, police say
-
Lexington assistant principal killed in crash on Liberty Street in Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately