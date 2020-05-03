Parker, Ernest Franklin March 8, 1925 - April 26, 2020 Mr. Ernest Franklin Parker, Sr., 95, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, surrounded by his family. Mr. Parker was born on March 8, 1925 in Forsyth County to Curtis and Sadie Parker. He grew up in Winston-Salem, attending Mineral Springs and Hanes High Schools. Mr. Parker served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II on a B-17 bomber with the 95th Bomb Group of the Eighth Air Force, flying 33 missions over Germany and other occupied areas of Europe. At the end of the war, Mr. Parker returned to Winston-Salem and his wife, Polly. Mr. Parker established a fresh pie bakery, Parker Pie Company. Over the years, the bakery transitioned to ready-to-bake frozen pies, frozen fruit production and general food distribution. Mr. Parker contributed heavily to the development of the fruit and agriculture industry in North Carolina, as a pioneer in frozen food production, and development of the apple, sweet potato, and blueberry industries. Mr. Parker was a dedicated Mason for most of his life and actively participated in the Masonic Lodge of Clemmons, North Carolina until age and health interfered. In the latter years of his life after the death of his beloved wife, Polly, in 2015, Mr. Parker lived at Bermuda Village Retirement Home in Davie County, where he developed many close friendships. He remained dedicated to his family throughout his life. Mr. Parker is survived by his daughter, Diane Parker Wright and husband, Ray; son, Ernest Parker, Jr.; 6 grandchildren, Kevin Wright, Shannon Santee Kelly, Allison Graham, Ryan Parker, Elysha Strickland, and Sally Parker Nobling; 13 great-grandchildren, Morgan Wright, Ashleigh Wright, Taylor Wright, Connor Santee, Grayson Santee, Stella Graham, Joseph Graham, Iella Parker, Isaac Parker, Clay Lavasseur, Ethan Collins, Holden Blackburn, Grayson Blackburn and step-great-grandson, Chandler Kelly. Mr. Parker was expecting his 14th great-grandchild, Parker Ann Nobling in August. A private graveside service will be held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that donations be made to the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, 175 Bourne Ave., Pooler, Georgia 31322. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mr. Parker. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

