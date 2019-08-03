September 10, 1938 - August 1, 2019 Mr. David L. Parker, 80, died August 1, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Dave was born September 10, 1938 to the late D. E. Parker and Hazel Whisnant Parker. He graduated from Mineral Springs High School and North Carolina State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. He retired with 32 years of service as head of the equipment department at Krispy Kreme Corporation. He enjoyed motorcycles, flying airplanes and rebuilding hit and miss engines. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jerry E. Parker. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jacksie Bunn Parker; three children, Vikki C. Parker, Keith E. Parker and wife, Tina, Kim P. Beauchamp and husband Dennis; grandchildren, Julia Beauchamp and Rachel Beauchamp. There will be a private graveside service on August 3, 2019 at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1399 Baxter Street, #150, Charlotte, NC 28204 or the Forsyth County Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Tags

Load entries