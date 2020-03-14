December 8, 1931 - March 12, 2020 Bobby Lee Parker, 88, of Lexington, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Union Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Ken Harris and Pastor T.W. Bailey officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service from 2-3 pm at the church. Mr. Parker was born on December 8, 1931 in Yadkin County to the late Henry Bonson Parker and Grace Durham Parker. He was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church and retired from Robinhood Landscaping. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles Parker and Harold Parker; and sister-in-law Carol Parker. Family left to honor his memory are his loving wife, Angela Berrier Parker of the home; son, Darrell Parker (Terri) of Pilot Mountain; daughter, Deborah Tilley (Randy) of Midway; sisters, Barbara Lawson (Terry) and Shirley Griffin; sister-in-law, Dorothy Parker; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Memorials can be directed to: Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem, 101 Hospice Lane, WS, NC 27103 and Union Grove Baptist Church, 2295 Union Grove Rd., Lexington, NC 27295. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel

To send flowers to the family of Bobby Parker, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 15
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 15, 2020
3:00PM
Union Grove Baptist Church
2295 Union Grove Road
Lexington, NC 27295
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries