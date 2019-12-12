May 5, 1947 - December 10, 2019 Betty "Maum" Parker, a long-time resident of her beloved neighborhood Ardmore, where she lived for over 40 years, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was beautiful, intelligent, hard-working, and a miracle worker in the kitchen. She retired from Piedmont/USAir. During retirement, she devoted her time to volunteering for the Forsyth Humane Society and the Tea Party. An avid traveler, she would venture the country, and even the world. Her family and pets will dearly miss her. In Paradise, she was preceded by her parents, Curtis and Helen Parker; and sister Linda Smith. Betty is survived by her special friend, James Thomas, and their children Chris Thomas, Patrick Thomas and wife Tracy, and Celeste Thomas and partner Scott Lane; 7 grandchildren, London, Megan, Sadie, John, Sarah, Rebekah, and Mary; and 2 great-grandchildren, Alysa and Cameron. A celebration of Betty's life will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1 PM at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church with interment following at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6 8 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
