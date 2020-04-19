May 31, 1972 - April 17, 2020 Tammie Jeanene Caudle Pardue, 47, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at her home. She was born in Virginia on May 31, 1972; daughter of the late Gary Caudle and Mildred Mullis Caudle. Tammie loved taking care of her family. Survivors in her husband; Jamie Pardue, her two daughters; Kara Pardue and Samantha Pardue (Frank Martin), sister; Kim Andrews (Bobby) and a brother; Keith Caudle (Vickie). She was preceded in death other than her parents, a sister; Lois Ann Caudle. A service will be held at a later date. Memorial may be made to one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Pardue family.
Most Popular
-
This Mistake Could Cost You Your Stimulus Check
-
Ed Hardin: Flossie Johnson was bigger than life in Wilkes County
-
Human remains ID'd as veteran reported missing from Winston-Salem nearly a year ago
-
Sex abuse allegations made against Children’s Home house parents. Accuser says abuse occurred in the 1970s.
-
Fifth Forsyth resident dies due to COVID-19
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately