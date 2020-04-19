May 31, 1972 - April 17, 2020 Tammie Jeanene Caudle Pardue, 47, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at her home. She was born in Virginia on May 31, 1972; daughter of the late Gary Caudle and Mildred Mullis Caudle. Tammie loved taking care of her family. Survivors in her husband; Jamie Pardue, her two daughters; Kara Pardue and Samantha Pardue (Frank Martin), sister; Kim Andrews (Bobby) and a brother; Keith Caudle (Vickie). She was preceded in death other than her parents, a sister; Lois Ann Caudle. A service will be held at a later date. Memorial may be made to one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Pardue family.

