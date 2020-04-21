May 31, 1972 - April 17, 2020 HAMPTONVILLE - Tammie Jeanene Caudle Pardue, 47, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at her home. She was born May 31, 1972 in Virginia to the late Gary Caudle and Mildred Mullis Caudle. Tammie loved her family and taking care of each of them. Surviving are her beloved husband, Jamie Pardue; her two daughters, Kara Pardue and Samantha Pardue (Frank Martin); sister, Kim Andrews (Bobby) and a brother, Keith Caudle (Vickie). In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Lois Ann Caudle. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family requests that Memorials may be made to the donors choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Pardue family. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville

