January 11, 1956 - March 31, 2020 Lewisville Shannon Alexander Pardue, 64, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was born January 11, 1956 in Yadkin County to the late Sherman Lake Pardue and Madonna Messick Pardue. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Trudy Pardue; brother, Jerry Pardue. Surviving is his wife, Rhebecca "Becky" Reece Pardue; children, Gabrielle Reece, Victoria Pardue, Alexandria Pardue, Nicole Carden, Stephen Carden; grandson, Jayce Carden; sisters, Evelyn Jones, Linda Ford, Vivian (Bud) Royall, Marion West; brother, Terry (Sandy) Pardue; and several nieces and nephews. Due to governmental restrictions, a private graveside service will be conducted at Grapevine Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hebron Colony Ministries, 356 Old Turnpike Road, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055

To plant a tree in memory of Shannon Pardue as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

