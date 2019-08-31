November 20, 1924 - August 29, 2019 Mrs. Ruth Hayes Pardue, age 94, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Ruth was born on November 20, 1924 in West Virginia to the late Horace Hayes and Jennie Phillips Hayes. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband James Allen Pardue, three brothers, and three sisters. Ruth was a beloved mother, grandmother, and nana. She was a loyal friend and a devoted follower of Christ throughout her life. Ruth, being the oldest daughter of eleven siblings, loved and cherished her close relationship with her family. Those left to cherish her memory are four daughters, Nancy Lutz Jackson of Winston-Salem, Glenda (Lonnie) McDaniel of Winston-Salem, Jennie (Charles) Cornatzer of Clemmons, and Renee (David) Thomas of Conover; two brothers, Howard Hayes of Thomasville and Clyde (Betty Ruth) Hayes of Elkin; two sisters, Betty Seagraves of Kernersville and Annette (Tom) Robertson of Charlotte; nine grandchildren, Michael Lutz, Scott Lutz, Catherine Carpenter, Hayes Lutz, William McDaniel, Jon Cornatzer, Jason Cornatzer, Morgan Walters, and Trent Thomas; one stepgranddaughter Julie Hughes Hook; and sixteen great-grandchildren. A funeral service for Mrs. Pardue will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 3 pm at Westside Baptist Church in Winston-Salem with the Rev. Christo Warise and Rev Scott Carpenter officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 pm - 3 pm prior to the service. Interment will be on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10 am at Westlawn Memorial Gardens. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Westside Baptist Church, 595 South Peacehaven Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Winston-Salem Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Dr. NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Huff Funeral Home of East Bend is respectfully serving the Pardue family. Online condolences may be made at www.hufffuneralhome.com. Huff Funeral Home 212 E. Main St., East Bend
