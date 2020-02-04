July 8, 1928 - February 3, 2020 Rev. Norman E. "Daddy Norman" Pardue, 91, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. He was born July 8, 1928 in Yadkin County to Charlie and Geneva Pardue. Mr. Pardue was a retired Minister of the Western NC Conference and served the churches of New Hope, Zion Hill, Troy and Congo. Rev. Pardue assisted with funding and building ten churches throughout the Philippines, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Haiti. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rev. Dorothy Pardue on September 15, 1984, and a daughter, Vickie Pardue Sanchez; one sister; and three brothers. Surviving are a son, Johnny (Linda) Pardue; special friend, Barbara Finney; brother, Lloyd (Jo Ann) Pardue; sister, Bobbie Booe. The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. His funeral will be conducted at 3:30 PM following the visitation in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Bobby Norman, Rev. Mike Answorth and Mike Simpson. Burial will follow at Yadkinville Pentecostal Holiness Church. Memorials may be sent to Carol Luffman, PO Box 35, State Road, NC 28676. Memorial funds will be used to assist in the building of a church in Central America. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055

