May 2, 1937 - April 20, 2020 Mrs. Hilda Gay Baity Pardue, age 82, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, Elkin, NC. Mrs. Pardue was born to Charlie C. and Ohna Cook Baity in Yadkin County May 2, 1937. She was a loyal member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where she served on several committees over the years. She retired from R J Reynolds Tobacco Company after 30 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Jeffrey D. Pardue, brother; Charles Baity and sister, Jennie B.King. Survivors include her husband; Clyde D. Pardue of the home, son, Rick Pardue of Winston-Salem, sisters; Betty Jean B. Cornatzer of Winston-Salem, Peggy B. Luffman and husband, David of Apex, NC and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Wednesday at 2:00 PM. Mrs. Pardue will lie in state at Reins-Sturdivant from 9:00 AM 1:00 PM on Wednesday with Pastor Dennis Murphy officiating. The family would like to expresss their gratitude to Dr. George Yacoub, Melinda Smith and staff at Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Cancer Center for their compassionate and thorough care. Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3982 Clingman Road, Ronda, NC 28670. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com. Reins-Sturdivant PO Box 1428 North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
