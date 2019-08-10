May 3, 1940 - August 8, 2019 Luz Edelmira Pando, known by all as Lucy, sadly passed away this Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center at the age of 79. She was born in Lima, Peru on May 3, 1940. Lucy's life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, who was loved by everyone she met. Lucy had the ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Her influence and memory will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her loving husband Julio Pando Sr. and her children Julio Pando Jr., Luz Elba Pando, Katherine Pando, 7 grandchildren and 13 great-granchildren. Family, friends and others whose lives Lucy touched are invited to a special mass in her memory on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 6 pm in Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 1730 Link Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Tags

Load entries