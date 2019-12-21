Palmer, Jr., Robert Glen February 10, 1933 - December 18, 2019 Mr. Robert "Peanut" Glen Palmer, Jr., 86, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Forsyth County on February 10, 1933 to the late Robert Glen Palmer, Sr. and Lillian Lawrence Palmer. Mr. Palmer was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from Wachovia Bank with 28 years of service. He was a member of South Fork Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon for many years. Mr. Palmer was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to everyone. He was an avid sports fan and always was full of humor. He enjoyed golfing and was a competitive bowler. Preceding him in death was his brother, Jack Palmer and three sisters, Betty Sloan, Barbara Jones, and Ellen Beroth. Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Janice Messick Palmer; daughter, Joanna Palmer Bearden; son, John Palmer and wife, Kathy; daughter, Jennifer Palmer Hudson and husband, Kevin; eight grandchildren, Bethany Bearden, Ben Bearden, Jordan Palmer Oder and husband, Aaron, Regan Palmer Rutherford and husband, Bennett, Hailey Douglas and fiancé, Tyler Rhodes, Kyndall Palmer, Courtney Hudson, and Logan Hudson. In addition, he leaves behind many cherished in-laws that he considered his siblings, along with many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 PM Monday, December 23, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel with Mr. Jeff Messick and Mr. Trent Messick officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Fork Church of Christ, 205 Keating Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
