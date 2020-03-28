June 18, 1931 - March 24, 2020 Gail Wesley (Bud) Palmer passed away peacefully on March 24 at Batangas Gardens in Bermuda Run, North Carolina. Born on June 18, 1931 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late Florence and Gail Palmer. He attended the University of Wisconsin and studied electrical engineering. This led to a 34-year career with the Square D Company, now known as Schneider Electric. He also obtained a master's degree in business from Frostburg State University in Maryland later in life. Mr. Palmer had a great love of the outdoors. He often shared fond memories of his work on a farm as a teenager. He enjoyed walking, skiing in his younger years, fishing and any sport involving competition. Tennis, golf and incredible ping pong matches are at the top of the list. He was an active member of the Christian Science Church, serving as the first reader, second reader and all other leadership capacities in Sanford, N.C. He became very involved in every single community in which he lived. He served as a board member of his country club in Sanford and Maryland, the Rotary Club, the Explorers Club (scouting) as well as serving Meals on Wheels. He was a wonderful neighbor to all, always eager to help with any construction project that may be underway; a hammer in his hand made him happiest. Mr. Palmer is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Joan Claire Ackley and their five daughters: Karen McCall (David), Cindy Holzapfel (Jim), Jody Sieck (Bill), Lynn Palmer and Leslie Clayton (Bill). He is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Jamie Holzapfel, Kathleen Tedesco, Courtney Dingle, Richie Holzapfel, Tad Holzapfel, Ian Akisoglu, Olin Akisoglu, Kristen Sieck, Elizabeth Sieck, Megan Rydberg, and Christopher Rydberg. Additionally, he leaves behind eight great-granchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date determined by the family. Memorials may be sent to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, 27013. Frank Vogler and Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive
