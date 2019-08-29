July 23, 1928 - August 27, 2019 PALMER FRANSISCO Ella Louise Francis Palmer, 91, of Westfield (Francisco Community), passed away Tuesday night, August 27, 2019 at LifeBrite Community Hospital in Danbury. There will be a graveside service on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the Francisco Presbyterian Church on NC HWY 89 in Francisco. Friends are welcome to attend. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Burroughs Funeral Home

