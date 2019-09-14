July 23, 1928 - August 27, 2019 A celebration of life service for Ella Louise Francis Palmer will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Francisco Presbyterian Church. Louise passed away on August 27, 2019 at LifeBrite Community Hospital of Stokes. She was 91 years old. She was born in Francisco, North Carolina on July 23, 1928, to Robert E. Lee and Dovie Lawrence Francis. She married Charles Glenn Palmer, Sr. on February 14, 1953. He passed away in 1992. She was also preceded in death by six brothers and one sister. Louise graduated from Appalachian State Teachers College in 1949, and began a teaching career that lasted 35 years. During those years, she taught countless students in King, Lawsonville, Francisco and Nancy Reynolds schools. Louise served as an elder of the Francisco Presbyterian Church, where she was a lifetime member. A dedicated retiree, Louise continued to support local schools long after her years in the classroom. Louise was a member of the ladies auxiliary of the Francisco Fire Department, where she had previously been named Woman of the Year. She also served many years as the judge of the Francisco voting precinct. Louise found great joy in traveling, and had visited all 50 states. She also visited Egypt, several countries in Europe and the Galapagos Islands. At her 80th birthday celebration, Louise was honored with the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Governor Mike Easley, for her lifetime of service to the school children of North Carolina. Louise is survived by her daughter, Leann Palmer Miller (Bobby) of Walnut Cove, her son, Charles Glenn Palmer, Jr. (Sunanta) of Winston-Salem and her grandchildren, Melody Miller Martin (Alex), Andrew C. Miller and Phillip C. Palmer (Tonya). The family will receive friends following the celebration of life service. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W
Most Popular
-
Winston-Salem woman who played role in bizarre Clemmons killings back behind bars on drug and larceny charges.
-
Racially insensitive text from school board member included a picture of ‘Mushmouth,’ sources say
-
Lewisville will end Fourth of July fireworks
-
Human remains found in Rural Hall; authorities ask for help with identification
-
Kmart in Clemmons to close in December
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately