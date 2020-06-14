June 9, 1955 - June 8, 2020 Mr. Rickey Lee Painter, 64, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County on June 9, 1955 to William and Arietta Painter. Rickey was an avid Duke Basketball fan and he enjoyed going fishing. He had a great sense of humor and was always very friendly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Johnny Painter and brother, Gene Painter. Surviving are his wife, Mary Painter; son, Shawn Painter; grandson, Cameron; sisters, Karen Lowe and Linda Mays; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Duke. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

