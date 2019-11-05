July 1, 1938 - October 24, 2019 Mrs. Patricia Ann Malcolm "Pat" Padgett, 81, of Walnut Cove, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Piney Grove Nursing & Rehabilitation in Kernersville. Pat was born in the beautiful city of Charleston, WV and attended Charleston High School, later attending Peace College in Raleigh, NC. Pat lived the balance of her life in Forsyth County, NC. Her parents were the late Dr. Charles M. Malcolm and Hellen M. Malcolm of Charleston, WV. Pat was a member of Union Cross Moravian Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to all, yet a strong and determined woman. Pat loved her family and her pets. She was a homemaker until her children were grown. In later years she worked at Stone Street Drug Store in Kernersville, Gilbarco (Veeder-Root) in Greensboro, and Belews Creek Grocery, where she made many friends and many memories. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles W. Malcolm; very special friend and companion, George Pitcock; and two fur babies Seabeau and Buddy. Pat is survived by her children, Terri Padgett Sethna and husband, Cyrus, Vince Padgett and wife, Margret, and Roman Padgett and wife, Karen; five grandchildren, Clint Padgett and wife, Kate, Cody Padgett, Dustin Blue, Bailey Padgett, and Madison Padgett; two great grandchildren, Jillian Padgett and Arizona Padgett; and one nephew, Charles "Chuck" Malcolm. A special thank-you to Piney Grove Nursing and Trellis Supportive Care for all their loving and tender care provided to our mother. She was unable to speak, but know that she loved you all. She knew she was loved by many of you as well. There will be no public service, but a private gathering for the family at a later date. We appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or to your local Humane Society or animal rescue.

Tags

Load entries