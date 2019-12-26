November 3, 1921 - December 22, 2019 Mrs. Irma Maxine Padget, 98, of Clemmons, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born November 3, 1921 in Wapello County, Iowa to Hazel Kitterman Andrews and Ted Andrews. Mrs. Padget was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church where she was a part of the Faith Life Group that she loved dearly. She loved gardening, camping, making quilts and was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ancil Padget and a granddaughter, Sara O'Shields. Surviving are a daughter, Ann Pfaff (Michael); one granddaughter, Alisa Wagers; four great-grandsons, Aragorn Hoard, Garrett Hoard, Edward O'Shields and Alex O'Shields; one special grandson, Brian O'Shields (Elaine) and a special nephew, Dick Burton (Sue). The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Padget, Irma Maxine
Service information
Dec 28
Visitation
Saturday, December 28, 2019
2:00PM-4:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
