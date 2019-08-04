August 2, 1950 - August 2, 2019 Pfafftown- Mrs. Patricia "Pat" Holleman Ozimek, 69, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 2, 1950 in Forsyth County, the daughter of Walter and Doris Fulcher Holleman. She was a member of United Baptist Church, where she was a choir member and took care of the nursery. Pat was a retired kindergarten teacher in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System teaching at Vienna Elementary. She was devoted to her family and loved going to the beach. A giving, caring and kind person, Pat is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband Dan Ozimek; two sons, Christopher Ozimek and wife, Meredith of Greenville, NC and Kevin Ozimek and wife, Mary of Winston-Salem; a brother, Steve Holleman and wife Carol of Kernersville; four grandchildren, Jarrett Ozimek, Phifer Ozimek, Lillian Ozimek and Daniel Ozimek and many nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, August 5, 2019 at United Baptist Church with Pastor Will Watson officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to United Baptist Church, 5815 Murray Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel Lewisville, NC
