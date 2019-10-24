April 26, 1930 - October 21, 2019 "Chuck" departed this life October 21, 2019. Mr. Oxley was born April 26, 1930 to the late Leo and Minnie Saunders Oxley in Summit, New Jersey. He grew up in Washington, DC and was greatly influenced by his maternal grandparents John and Melissa Saunders. He attended the city public schools and graduated from Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School. He joined the US Army where he served as a paratrooper during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the elite Triple Nickles, America's first all-African American paratroop unit. In addition to his wife, Linda Durnell Oxley, he is survived by three children, Joanna and David McGuire of Boston, Massachusetts and Charles Alton Oxley of Seattle, Washington, lifelong friends Raymond (Mae) Leonard, many other extended relatives and friends. The funeral service will be at 12 noon on Friday, October 25 at First Baptist Church on Highland Avenue. The family will receive visitors from 11 AM to 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the First Baptist Church Food Pantry, 700 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem NC. 27101. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net. Hooper Funeral Home
