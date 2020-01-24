September 4, 1987 - January 16, 2020 Mr. Seth Randall Owens, 32, of Lexington, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County on September 4, 1987, to Randall Wade and Evelyn Raenell Plyler Owens. Seth worked for Reed Manufacturing. He loved music and spent most of his time making music as a DJ and playing guitar. In addition to his parents, Seth is survived by two sisters: Abigail Owens and Emily Owens of Maryland. A celebration of life will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, officiated by Pastor Chris Byrne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VH1 Save the Music Foundation, P.O. Box 2096, New York, NY 10108. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
