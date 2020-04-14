November 29, 1938 - April 10, 2020 Ruth Hepler Owens, 81, of Yadkinville, NC, entered into a peaceful rest on April 10, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Forsyth County. Ruth was born November 29, 1938 in Yadkin County, NC, to the late Forney Ray Hepler and Inis Anderson Hepler. Ruth is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Luther Gray Owens, brothers James Hepler, Donald Hepler, and a sister, Mary Lee Hauser. Ruth attended Yadkin County Schools and worked for Western Electric/AT&T for over thirty years before retiring. She was an active member of the Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witnesses of Yadkinville. Ruth was very devoted to her religion and loved her family very much. Ruth is survived by a son, Terry Scott Owens (Elizabeth Grace) of Yadkinville, NC, a sister, Helen Watkins of Yadkinville, NC, grandchildren Heather Brittany Owens, Ryan Christian Owens, Cameron Jacob, great-grandchildren Alexis Nikole Owens, Braylon Carter Owens, a sister-in-law, Betty Adams Hepler, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements for Ruth will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness of Yadkinville. Mackie-Sinclair-Hawkins Funeral Services of Yadkinville are honored to serve the family.

