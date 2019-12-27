February 4, 1937 - December 24, 2019 Mr. Larry Don Owens, 82, of Advance, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Larry was born February 4, 1937 in Ashe County to Paul and Marie Owens. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired as an administrator from the City of Winston-Salem Sanitation Department. In his free time, Larry enjoyed playing golf and being a car enthusiast. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Melba Owens, sister, Iva Blake, and brother, Dale Owens. Larry is survived by his daughter, Donna Shelton and husband Mike of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Meredith Shelton of Seattle, WA, Jeremy Shelton of Ft. Myers, FL, and Kierney Shelton of Winston-Salem; brother, Dwight Owens of West Jefferson; nieces, Marsha Owens of Banner Elk and Marta Westmoreland of Walkertown; nephew, Bill Owens of Littleton, NC; and extended family, Jerry Pegram, Steve Pegram, and John Pegram, all of Walkertown. A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12 noon at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County, 1023 W 14th Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
