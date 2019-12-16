February 28, 1952 - December 11, 2019 Charlotte Marie (Walker) Overcash, 67, of Winston Salem, NC, went home to be with her Lord, Wednesday December 11, 2019 at her residence. Charlotte was born on February 28, 1952 in Valdosta, Georgia, the daughter of William Winfield Walker and Margaret Yarborough Reed. She was preceded in death by a sister Annette Scherf. Charlotte attended Forsyth County Schools, and earned her nursing degree from Forsyth Tech. College. She worked as a nurse at Novant Forsyth Medical Center. She was a member at First Baptist Church of Stanleyville, she loved to sing in the choir. Her favorite things in life were her family, she had a compassionate heart, and loved being a nurse. She enjoyed Ice Skating, the Olympics, and religious books. Surviving are her husband Paul Overcash of Winston Salem, parents William Walker, and Margaret Yarborough Reed and step father Jesse Reed, sons Norman Overcash (Amanda) of Stokes, Brett Overcash of Winston Salem, Daughter Amy Overcash of Winston Salem, brother William Douglas Wilkins Jr. of Texas, sisters Phyllis Wade of Yadkin County, Wilma Kirk of Murrells Inlet, SC, Joyce Spaugh of Germantown, Patricia Leonard of Forsyth County, grandson Connor Overcash. A graveside service will be held at 4:00PM on Sunday December 15, 2019 at Yadkinville Cemetery with Pastor Michael Thames officiating. Memorials may be sent to Well Care Hospice, or First Baptist Church Of Stanleyville. Mackie Sinclair Hawkins funeral home of Yadkinville is honored to serve the family. Sign the online guestbook at www.mackiesinclairhawkins.com Mackie Sinclair Hawkins Funeral Home 2001 W. Main St. Yadkinville, NC 27028
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately