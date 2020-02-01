September 2, 1970 - January 29, 2020 Winston-Salem - Mrs. Sabrina Renee Overby-Tackett, 49, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 2, 1970 in Forsyth County, the daughter of Colon "Boodie" and Betty Preston Overby. Renee was a graduate of East Forsyth High School and was employed by Truliant Federal Credit Union for 20 years. She enjoyed couponing, yard sales, bingo and in her earlier days, roller skating. Renee had an outgoing personality that controlled the room and was a shining star to all that knew her. She was a generous person and helped many who were in need. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Rick Wilson and her fur baby, Rocky. Survivors include her husband, Kenny Tackett; a daughter, Katlyn Tackett of Wallburg; two sons, Kenneth Tackett, Jr. of Winston-Salem and Cody Lee Sutphin of Thomasville; a sister, Kay Frye of Kernersville; a brother, Gary P. Wilson (Cecilia) of Pilot Mt.; two grandchildren, Jase and Braelyn Thomas, both of Wallburg; two sisters-in-law, Karen Wilson of Pfafftown and Sonja Shields of Clemmons; three aunts, Juanita Bullins of King, Debbie Everett of Kernersville and Gayle Moore of Arkansas; three nieces, Kristie Kaiser (Bill) of Memphis, TN, Brittany Jude (Cody) of Pilot Mt. and Stephanie Wilson of Clemmons; a nephew, Gage Wilson (Bekah) of Lewisville; and many great-nieces, cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Monday, February 3, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Bob Richardson officiating. Interment will follow in Gardens of Memory-Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Saturday. February 1, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 3610 Reed St., Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Overby-Tackett, Sabrina Renee
