November 11, 1939 - November 18, 2019 Mr. James William "Bill" Overby, 80, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 in his home. He was born in Stokes County on November 11, 1939 to the late Deroy Claude Overby and Bertha Mae Dunkley Overby. Bill was the owner and operator of Coliseum Shell, where he retired after 34 years, and his love of automobiles could be seen both in his business and his love of NASCAR. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, Mr. Overby was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Lee Overby and Richard Thomas Overby. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret M. Overby; son, William Wayne Overby (Charlene); Five Daughters: Sharon Knox (Jimmy), Deborah Swain, Tammy Martinez (Cesar), Angela Kroger, and Kim Williams (Shane); 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; one sister Shelby Kiger (Richard); and one brother-in-law Kenneth Mays. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday November 21, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Rev. David Wooten officiating, with burial fallowing at State Line Primitive Baptist Cemetery. The Family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Hayworth Miller Funeral Home Rural Hall Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Stateline Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, care of Mike Flippen, 2640 Collinstown Rd., Stuart, VA, 24171 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall NC 27045
