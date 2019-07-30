June 9, 1971 - July 22, 2019 Farid Ould Slimane of Winston-Salem died suddenly at the age of 48 on July 22, 2019. Farid was born in Ain el Hamman (Michelet), Algeria. Farid moved to the United States at the age of 33. Farid was a dedicated family man to his wife Suzanne Perry and two daughters, Ouardia Yasmine Ould Slimane (12) and Jaida Lili Ould Slimane (8). Farid was a gentle soul, lover of life, and he loved with his whole heart. Farid had an amazing sense of humor that everyone around him will remember him most for. Farid enjoyed learning, experiencing, and respecting different cultures. He had lived in Paris and Amerstam in his younger years. Farid spoke four languages (English, French, Arabic, and Berber) fluently. Farid played soccer as a child and later in life on an adult league in Winston-Salem. He was also a certified United States soccer referee. Farid also enjoyed music and appreciated many forms of art. Farid studied information systems security and networking technologies at FTCC. He worked for Cardinal Health in Greensboro for the last 12 years. Farid is preceded in death by his mother Ouardia Ould Slimane and father Smail Ould Slimane, and two brothers Mourad (Soraya Ait Abdeslam) and Rachid (Houria ath Salem). He leaves many to cherish countless memories, including his wife Suzanne Perry and two daughters, Ouardia Yasmine Ould Slimane (12), and Jaida Lili Ould Slimane (8), and MIL Kathleen Perry, all of Winston-Salem, 2 sisters Farida Ould Slimane and Tassadit Ould Slimane (Sassi), 2 brothers, Youcef Ould Slimane (Samia) and Djamel Ould Slimane (Nadija), all of Algeria. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves a niece and 2 nephews of special mention: Louise Ould Slimane, Hakim Ould Slimane, and Sofiane, all of Algeria. There will be a celebration of life in his honor that has not been finalized at this time.
