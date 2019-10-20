June 23, 1922 - October 17, 2017 Clinton Mrs. Mary Ruth Idol Osborne, 97, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at her residence. She was born on June 23, 1922 in Forsyth County to Russell and Minnie Weavil Idol. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband, Woodrow Wilson Osborne; one son, Joel Osborne; and one daughter, Anne Osborne. She is survived by three daughters, Beth Leister (husband, Jerry), Dawn Vann (husband, Dennis), and Janice Osborne; two sons, Terry Osborne (wife, Pat) and Ronnie Osborne; 18 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; one sister, Nora Smith (husband, Aubrey); and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Ruth will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Steve Ayers officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Baptist Children's Homes at P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
