March 16, 1929 - August 10, 2019 Mary Lowe Osborne, age 90, passed away on August 10, 2019 at Beacon Place Hospice in Greensboro, NC. She was born in Haywood County to Hardy R. Moore and Mary Elizabeth Kirkpatrick on March 16, 1929. Her life was devoted to God and to her family. She was of the Baptist Faith. Also, she worked in food services and retired in her 70's. Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, Jack Lowe, who was the love of her life and her soulmate. Two brothers, Wayne Moore of Fines Creek, NC and Dee Moore of Martinez, CA also preceded her in death. Surviving are three children, Dan Lowe (Amy) of Greensboro, Marcia Lowe Williams (Steve) of Kernersville, and Ronny E. Lowe (Joyce) of Liberty. Grandchildren include Sara Kate Lowe and Abigail Lowe of Greensboro, Chris Williams of Kernersville, Rebecca James (Aaron) of Liberty and Ed Lowe (Carey) of Morganton, NC. She has several great grandchildren, special nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Rev. Steve B. Williams, her son-in-law, will conduct the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at 3:00 pm on Tuesday at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care, at 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Tags

Load entries