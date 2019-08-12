March 16, 1929 - August 10, 2019 Mary Lowe Osborne, age 90, passed away on August 10, 2019 at Beacon Place Hospice in Greensboro, NC. She was born in Haywood County to Hardy R. Moore and Mary Elizabeth Kirkpatrick on March 16, 1929. Her life was devoted to God and to her family. She was of the Baptist Faith. Also, she worked in food services and retired in her 70's. Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, Jack Lowe, who was the love of her life and her soulmate. Two brothers, Wayne Moore of Fines Creek, NC and Dee Moore of Martinez, CA also preceded her in death. Surviving are three children, Dan Lowe (Amy) of Greensboro, Marcia Lowe Williams (Steve) of Kernersville, and Ronny E. Lowe (Joyce) of Liberty. Grandchildren include Sara Kate Lowe and Abigail Lowe of Greensboro, Chris Williams of Kernersville, Rebecca James (Aaron) of Liberty and Ed Lowe (Carey) of Morganton, NC. She has several great grandchildren, special nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Rev. Steve B. Williams, her son-in-law, will conduct the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at 3:00 pm on Tuesday at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care, at 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Most Popular
-
Video posted on Facebook shows immediate aftermath of mall shooting
-
Victim, suspect identified after shooting leaves one dead at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem
-
Nearly 150 people gather for candlelight vigil for shooting victim
-
Little Richard's opens on Stratford Road with extended menu, full bar
-
New superintendent named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Winston-Salem Dash and a $50 gift card.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately