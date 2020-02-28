November 30, 1922 - February 27, 2020 KERNERSVILLE Martha Ann Smith Osborne, 97, passed from her earthly home to be with Jesus and the love of her life, John Calvin Osborne, on February 27, 2020. Martha was born to Ezra and Ella Smith on November 30, 1922 in Stokes County. She graduated from Nancy Reynolds High School. She worked at South Silk Mill for 18 years before retiring from Forsyth County Schools. Martha was a long-time member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. Martha met the love of her life and married Calvin Osborne on March 14, 1944. This love brought about three children, Eddie Osborne (Katharine), Keith Osborne (Sherry), and Sharon Denny (Steve). Martha was blessed with nine grandchildren, Martha Foryst Caulder, John Carl Osborne (Alina), Katharine Sides Watts (Eric), Daron Osborne (DeAnn), Bryan Osborne (Heather), Brandon Osborne (Amy), Jonathan Osborne (Jennifer), Matthew Denny (Adria), and Megan Pope (Matthew); and 23 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 4:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Senior Services or Meals on Wheels. The family extends a special thanks to Martha's caregivers, Rebecca and Polly. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
Service information
4:00PM-4:45PM
141 Smith Edwards Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
5:00PM
141 Smith Edwards Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
