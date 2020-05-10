Orrell, Norma Lee December 1, 1930 - May 7, 2020 Mrs. Norma Lee Orrell, 89, of Winston-Salem, passed away on May 7, 2020. She was born on December 1, 1930 in Winston-Salem to Simon and Bertha Walker. She retired from Colonial Grocery. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church and enjoyed working in the nursery. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; seven sisters; one brother; and a granddaughter, Emma Orrell. Surviving family includes her husband of 67 years, John Orrell; a son, Robin Orrell (Betty); granddaughter, Kristina Walters (Jay); two great-grandsons, Jace and Jacob; one brother, Wilson Walker (Virginia); and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall, NC, with Rev. Floyd Boles officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Salem Baptist Church, 429 S. Broad St., Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or Trellis Supportive Care, Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

