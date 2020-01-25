May 4, 1930 - January 24, 2020 Betty Jean Atkinson Opengari, 89, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Betty was born on May 4, 1930 in Forsyth County. She attended Gray High School in Winston-Salem. After high school, Betty went on to work for the Winston-Salem Journal. After marrying her husband, Elmer Lee Opengari, Betty relocated to Washington, DC, where she went to work for the Washington Post. Betty was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. She was an avid reader and enjoyed flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband; her mother, Laura Ragsdale; her father, Ben Atkinson; and her brother, B.W. Atkinson. Surviving family includes her stepson, Roger Opengari (Gwen); step-grandchildren, Mike Opengari (Kayla) and Heather Tucker (Brad); and step-great-grandchildren, Madison Tucker and Ty Opengari. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, with Rev. Gary Mahathey officiating. A time of visitation will immediately follow the service. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Trellis Supportive Care for the loving care they gave to Betty. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Opengari, Betty Jean Atkinson
