March 8, 1934 - August 27, 2019 Mr. George Donald "Don" Ondo, age 85, of Roaring Gap, NC and Palm City, FL passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his home in Roaring Gap. Mr. Ondo was born March 8, 1934 in Homestead, PA to George and Sophia Tajc Ondo. Mr. Ondo was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict Era. He was a graduate of Duquesne University and was an independent computer software consultant. Mr. Ondo was a member of Olde Beau Golf Club in Roaring Gap and Monarch Country Club in Palm City, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: his wife, Karen J. Ondo of the home; daughter, Barbara Ondo Morrison (Scott) of Jacksonville, FL; brother, Jerry Ondo and wife Mary Ellen of Charleston, SC; mothers-in-law, Marian Tiedman of Palm City, FL, Margaret Jean Tiedeman of Chesterfield, MI; brother-in-law, Mark Tiedeman (Jamie) and their son Jayson of Marine City, MI; granddaughter, Caleigh Elizabeth Morrison of Jacksonville, FL; nieces and nephews, Meghan Ondo Geils (Wills), Christian Geils, Genevieve Geils, Hampton Geils, John Patrick Ondo (Angela Hall), Matthew Ondo (Stephanie), Fiora Ondo, Josephine Ondo, Maura Ondo Hall (Bryan); Jennifer Ondo Lloyd (Marc), Lucy Lloyd, Reece Lloyd, Heidi Ondo Bass (Jordan), Owen Bass, Hudson Bass; and canine companion, Luci. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Crestwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Gaye Brown officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the United States National Guard Honor Guard and VFW Post 10346. A reception will follow at the Old Beau Club House, 729 Olde Beau Blvd, Roaring Gap, NC 28668. The family request memorials be made to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, 4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave., Palm City, FL 34990 or Cherry Lane Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 440, Roaring Gap, NC 28668. The family would like to thank the staff of Medi Home Hospice, all the independent care providers, and the many special neighbors for their care and support. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service. Elkin Funeral Service 560 Hwy 268 W, Elkin, NC 28621

Tags

Load entries