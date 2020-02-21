November 17, 1927 - February 18, 2020 Mrs. Sarah Gardner Oliver, 92, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Cypress Creek Rehab. in Cypress, TX. She was born November 17, 1927 in Forsyth County, NC, the daughter of Henry and Curly Milam Gardner. She was a member of Woodland Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. After moving to Wisconsin in 1999, she became a member of the Salvation Army Church in Waukesha, WI until 2012 when she moved to Cypress, TX. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Thomas Oliver; two daughters, Joyce Bern and Rebecca Holt; two stepsons, Harry and Paul Oliver and a stepdaughter, Brenda. Sarah's surviving family members are two daughters, Anita Blackburn of Winston-Salem and Rita Mroczenski and husband, Jeff of Cypress, TX; a son, Kenneth Tickle of Wilmington; two stepsons, James and David Oliver; 5 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Doug Klein officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
