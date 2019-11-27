March 11, 1939 - November 24, 2019 King, NC Olivene Spainhour Oliver of King, NC passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, November 24, 2019 at her home. She was born March 11, 1939 in Surry County, to the late William Walter and Atha Irene Hunt Spainhour. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Carl Oliver, and her sister, Oakley Spainhour. Left to cherish her memory are her sons; William Michael Oliver and wife Roxanna, and Jeffrey Kyle Oliver and partner Mark Duncan, a sister, Bonnie Chambers and husband Wayne, two brothers; Edsel Spainhour and Coel Spainhour and wife Jean, three grandchildren; Jamie Oliver, Pierce Gillis, and Tonika Gillis, and three great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held, Saturday November 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall with Elder Jeff Whitaker officiating. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Olivene Spainhour Oliver. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
