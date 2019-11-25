March 30, 1934 - November 22, 2019 Ivy McCaffery Oldfield, formerly of South Shields, UK, born March 30, 1934 to the late John Irving McCaffery and Ivy Stewart McCaffery, was reunited with her husband Glynn on November 22, 16 days after his passing on November 6. Ivy was an evacuee during WWII, separated from her sisters for 3 years. She always held a special place in her heart for our WWII soldiers. Wherever Ivy lived, she made it home. Although having a career in the medical field beginning with Glaxo Laboratories in the UK involved in the first dispatches of the polio vaccine, working in the lab at Baptist Hospital to private duty nursing, she always found time to bake, cook, and keep a cozy home. Ivy also wrote stories and poetry, some of which were published. She was also artistic doing sketches and watercolors. Ivy was preceded in death by her 3 sisters, Ruby Pattison, Doris Nipper and Kathleen Archbold. Ivy was one of 7 siblings and is survived by older sister Eileen Coates, brother John McCaffery, both of the UK, and younger sister Mary (Al) Sergiacomi of Mocksville, NC. Also surviving are daughter Elaine Dills (Alan) of Winston-Salem; grandson James Poe of Pittsburgh; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. There will be no services, however the family will receive friends between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1 at her daughters home, 4823 Southwin Drive in Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences can be made through www.salemfh.com. If I should die and leave you here awhile, Be not like others, sore undone, Who keep long vigils by the silent dust, and weep. For my sake - turn again to life and smile. Nerving thy heart and trembling hand to do something to comfort other hearts than thine. Complete those dear unfinished tasks of mine And I, perchance, may therein comfort you. Salem Funeral Home
