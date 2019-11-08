June 1, 1934 - November 6, 2019 Glynn Oldfield, formerly of Chesterfield, Derbyshire, United Kingdom, born June 1, 1934, passed away November 6, 2019 at the home of his daughter, Elaine Dills, and son-in-law, Alan Dills. Glynn and his family emigrated to Winston-Salem in 1962. He was the epitome of a fully apprenticed British painter and decorator, even wearing a tie with his paint clothes. One of his first paintings in the city was the Wachovia Building. He was artistic as well, and was self-taught in writing free hand Old English script. He did the original calligraphy quotations in the Beefeater/Sir Winston restaurant in the Pepper Building. He was one of the original founders of the Winston-Salem Adult Soccer League. He enjoyed playing golf and was also an avid dart player. Glynn returned to the UK when he retired, but recently returned to Winston-Salem with his wife, Ivy Oldfield. He and Ivy met when they were 18 years old. He was in the British Royal Army, and she was a volunteer with the British equivalent of the USO. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Glynn never met a stranger. Glynn was the last of 7 siblings and was preceded in death by 2 sisters and 4 brothers. He is survived by his wife Ivy; daughter Elaine Dills (Alan) of Winston-Salem; grandson James Poe of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at Salem Reynolda Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Northwest Piedmont Purple Heart Foundation, PO Box 1367, Walkertown, NC 27051. Online condolences can be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

