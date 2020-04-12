Ogburn, Margaret J. "Boots" March 7, 1930 - April 10, 2020 Margaret Sue Jones Ogburn, fondly known all of her life as "Boots," slipped away from us on April 10, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born on March 7, 1930 to William Graham Jones and Margaret Painter Jones and had just celebrated her 90th birthday with close family and friends. She lived all of her life in Winston-Salem, NC and graduated from RJ Reynolds High School. After attending Greensboro College for one year, she left to marry H. Kapp Ogburn, Jr. who preceded her in death after 50 years of marriage. She was a very caring person, becoming a special friend to many. A homemaker at heart, she gardened with a passion for flowers and sewed beautifully. She gave her time freely to the Girl Scouts as a troop leader, the Board of the Junior Women's Club and the Board of Forsyth Memorial Hospital Auxiliary where she was a life member. Augsburg Lutheran Church was her church home for 70 years. She was President of the Women of the Church and served on the Altar Guild, continuing to order and prepare baptismal napkins for many years after she retired from that service. After her husband's death she traveled frequently, continued her life-long bridge games with old friends, and developed an interest in politics keeping the television tuned to the news all day. In addition to her husband, Boots was preceded in death by her 4 brothers, Fred, Munro, Graham and Stuart Jones and her sister, Katherine Darr. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Margaret "Mo" Ogburn (Mike Wilson), and her son, H. Kapp Ogburn, III (Lynne). She was blessed with three step-grandchildren who she loved as if they were her own, Andrew C. Wilson, Ian J. Fessler (Nyesang) and Lee Fessler Gatewood. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. Boots wanted her family to thank her close friends, some of whom have known her since she was a child or young adult, for the fun that they had in the past, their affection and continued caring for her. The family would like to express its appreciation to Piedmont Home Health for providing care givers to Boots for almost 5 years, especially Diane Heap for her dedicated commitment, the staff at Salemtowne, especially Edwinna Shaw for home care to Boots and assistance to the family and Constance Creasman who was always there for her regardless of the problem, and the staff at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. The family will hold a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Augsburg Lutheran Church, Pastor's Discretionary Fund, 845 West Fifth Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or a charity of the giver's choice. Online condolences may be made at: www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
