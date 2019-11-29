March 4, 1938 - November 26, 2019 Mr. Allen Cook Ogburn, 81, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his home. He was born March 4, 1938 in Forsyth County, the son of the late Paul David Ogburn, Sr. and Adis Dillon Ogburn. In addition to his parents, Allen is preceded in death by his twin brother, Alvin Ogburn and brother, Donald Ogburn. He was a member of Marshall Baptist Church, where he previously served on the deacon board, sang in the choir, and served in the Sunday School Outreach Program as the song leader at the Oak Forrest Rehab Facility. Allen retired from EG Forrest Food Service with 26 years of service. After his retirement he helped his brother-in-law, Jesse, in his lawn services. Allen was a hard-working man who loved the outdoors, especially working in his yard. He coached little league baseball and also liked playing and coaching softball for the church. Allen is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Erma Ring Ogburn; two sons, Steven Ogburn (Robin) of Walkertown and Robert Ogburn of High Point; two grandchildren, Amanda Trevathan (Brennan) and Justin Ogburn; two great-grandchildren, who were the loves of his life, Kendra Ogburn and Emma Grace Trevathan; sister, Shirley Gordon; two brothers, Ronald Ogburn (Betty) and Paul Ogburn, Jr. (Joan); sister-in-law, Shirley Ogburn; three aunts; numerous nieces, and nephews; and other extended family and friends. A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, November 30th at Marshall Baptist Church with Pastor John Holmes officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27102 or Marshall Baptist Church, 5739 Old Rural Hall Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
