February 9, 1926 - June 28, 2020 Mr. Philip Eugene O'Brien, 94, passed away peacefully June 28, 2020. He was born February 9, 1926. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lola McGrady, father, Clarence O'Brien and wife of 50 years, Mildred O'Brien. He leaves behind his children, Mike O'Brien of Clemmons and Vickie Brophy (Jim) of Winston-Salem; three grandchildren, David O'Brien (Angie), Katie Carlton (Zack) of Advance and Sarah Blevins (Ben) of Winston-Salem; and four great-grandchildren, Colton and Rylie O'Brien and Braeden and Chandler Carlton, all of Advance. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth McGrady of Hickory and sister, Nancy Carney (Frances) of Ashland, ME. Phil was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, usher and on building committees. He owned and operated Southern Heating until he retired in 1980. Phil was a World War II Navy Veteran. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 5000 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mr. O'Brien. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Philip O'Brien as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

